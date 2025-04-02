Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Ilemin, Turkey
Plot of land
Ilemin, Turkey
Area 1 501 m²
Sea and Forest View Land for Sale in Erdemli Mersin Mersin not only stands out as the top in…
$101,686
Plot of land in Mersin, Turkey
Plot of land
Mersin, Turkey
It is proposed to be the possibility of investment in real estate on the first coastline in …
$1,47M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Plot of land in Caglarca, Turkey
Plot of land
Caglarca, Turkey
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
Zoning Plot for Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Çağlarca Village Zoning plot for sale is located i…
$36,267
Plot of land in Yenikoey, Turkey
Plot of land
Yenikoey, Turkey
"In the Heart of Çanakkale, Unique Investment Opportunity in Fertile Lands Enriched with Irr…
$9,50M
Plot of land in Konyaalti, Turkey
Plot of land
Konyaalti, Turkey
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
362 sqm Zoned Land for Sale Ideal for Constructing a 2 Storey Building in Yarbaşçandır Konya…
$38,171
Plot of land in Yenidamlar, Turkey
Plot of land
Yenidamlar, Turkey
For Sale Land 12000 m² for Avocado in Hocalar Alanya 12,000m2 Total Area 9,000m2 Closed …
$618,150
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Plot of land in Antalya, Turkey
Plot of land
Antalya, Turkey
The exclusive land plot is proposed in the picturesque area of ​​the Cognaal, Antalya, which…
$23,94M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Plot of land in Caglarca, Turkey
Plot of land
Caglarca, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Zoned 350 m² Land for Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı The zoned land is located in Çağlarca villag…
$33,620
Plot of land in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Plot of land
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
$211,581
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 lots for sale! land only.  ada124 parsel 3 and 5 we are preparing a project for 2 units…
Price on request
Developer
Ates Real-Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
Plot of land in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Located in the beautiful Koru neighborhood of Gazipasa, this 2,875 m2 zoned land is now avai…
$1,58M
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
$55,297
