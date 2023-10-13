Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cumhuriyet Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
3
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 000 m²
Floor 4/5
€2,37M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
€1,07M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 22
New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbu…
€1,31M

Properties features in Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir