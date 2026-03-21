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Commercial property for sale in Çeşme, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 807 m² in Çeşme, Turkey
Commercial property 807 m²
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 30
Area 807 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique Hotel Stylish Design in Alaçatı Çeşme İzmir Çeşme, a key İzmir tourism hub, and its…
$9,19M
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