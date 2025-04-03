Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Carsamba
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Carsamba, Turkey

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Kumkoey, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Kumkoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
This stylish villa is located on the European side of istanbul, in one of the city's most pr…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carsamba, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes