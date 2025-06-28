Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çankırı
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Çankırı, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kavakli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kavakli, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in the rapidly developing Beylikduzu district, these ready-to-move apartments presen…
$156,941
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Çankırı, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go