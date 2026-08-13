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Apartments for sale in Çankırı, Turkey

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kavakli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kavakli, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in the rapidly developing Beylikduzu district, these ready-to-move apartments presen…
$157,047
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