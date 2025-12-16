Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Cankaya
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
📌 01 Licensed Alcohol Venue, 150-Person Capacity, 275 m² Fully Equipped – Leasehold Business for Transfer in a Prime Location in Cankaya, Turkey
📌 01 Licensed Alcohol Venue, 150-Person Capacity, 275 m² Fully Equipped – Leasehold Business for Transfer in a Prime Location
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 275 m²
Our business has been operating actively since 2016 and holds a 01 Alcohol License, with a c…
$235,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go