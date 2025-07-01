Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çan
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Çan, Turkey

2 properties total found
Apartment in Hurma, Turkey
Apartment
Hurma, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Discover luxurious living in the serene Hurma region of Konyaaltı, Antalya. These apartments…
$220,299
Leave a request
Apartment in Hurma, Turkey
Apartment
Hurma, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover modern living in the popular Hurma neighborhood of Konyaaltı with these stylishly d…
$483,955
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go