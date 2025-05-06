Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torba, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center …
$934,539
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go