Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bodrum
  5. Apartments

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
€182,000

Property types in Bodrum

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir