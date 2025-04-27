  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region

New buildings for sale in Black Sea Region

Düzce
3
Trabzon
1
Yomra
1
Bartın
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$206,758
The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym, a swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 2.2 km University - 6.7 km City center - 2.8 km Bus stop - 450 meters
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence 1+1 2+1 3+1 4+1 5,5+1
Residence 1+1 2+1 3+1 4+1 5,5+1
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 23
Area 95–260 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes you can reach the first bridge that connects the Asian and European sides * The Avrasiya tunnel is 5 minutes away * 5 minutes metrobus line •Metro station 15 minutes away * Nearby, 10 minutes aw…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$71,327
The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 4.7 km University - 3.7 km City center - 5 km Bus stop - 10 meters
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with gardens close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$60,261
The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking, shops. Completion - August, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 4.1 km University - 2.6 km City center - 5 km Shopping ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Yomra, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
Area 187–192 m²
2 real estate objects 2
MARINCITY TRABZON, the prestigious apartments project which brought groundbreaking features in real estate to the city. Standards of luxury and comfort are redefined in Kasusutu, Yomra, the new center of attraction at the heart of the Black Sea, Trabzon.   For Those Whose Eyes on the H…
Developer
Marincity Trabzon
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go