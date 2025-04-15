  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ulus

New buildings for sale in Ulus

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence 1+1 2+1 3+1 4+1 5,5+1
Residence 1+1 2+1 3+1 4+1 5,5+1
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 23
Area 95–260 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes you can reach the first bridge that connects the Asian and European sides * The Avrasiya tunnel is 5 minutes away * 5 minutes metrobus line •Metro station 15 minutes away * Nearby, 10 minutes aw…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go