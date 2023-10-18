Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Beyoglu
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€684,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
Key-Ready Commercial Properties in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties are in a gove…
€517,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir