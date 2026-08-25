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Shops for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

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сommercial properties
10
1 property total found
Shop 87 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop with Spacious Usage Area on Main Street in Beyoğlu Commercial shops are located in the …
$429 611
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