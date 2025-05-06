Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

2 properties total found
Hotel 330 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Hotel 330 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 330 m²
Situated in one of Istanbul's most iconic and enchanting areas, Galata, this boutique proper…
$1,29M
Hotel 260 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Hotel 260 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
The building is located in the Taksim area in the center of Istanbul, surrounded by cafes, s…
$1,80M
