Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beyoglu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

penthouses
3
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
35
2 BHK
79
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Bey…
$677,739
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 19
New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu,…
$754,830
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turke…
$685,547
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
$787,287
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, …
$587,273
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 7
New large residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
$613,440
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go