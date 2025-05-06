Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 226 m² in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Office 226 m²
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 12
Top-Quality Offices for Sale in Beylikdüzü Offices are located in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beyl…
$605,821
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go