Residential properties for sale in Bayrampasa, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Bayrampasa, Turkey

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bayrampasa, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bayrampasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bayrampasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayrampasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
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