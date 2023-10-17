Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h in Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h
Basiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000

