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Villas for sale in Başiskele, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$842,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$188,049
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