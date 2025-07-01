Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Başiskele
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles for sale in Başiskele, Turkey

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Castle 8 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Located in Kocaeli, a thriving industrial hub in Turkey, these specially designed villas com…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go