Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bartın
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Bartın, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 78 m² in Ciftlikkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 78 m²
Ciftlikkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Mersin. This exquisite property spans 78 m2, …
$256,699
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go