Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bahcelievler Mahallesi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Villa by the sea in Istanbul, Buyukchekmedzhe district, with sea views, 6 + 2. The area of t…
€1,62M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa in a good area of Istanbul, right on the seafront, with access to the beach. T…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 550 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, garden and sea view in Istanbul, Buyukchekmedzhe district. T…
€1,05M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir