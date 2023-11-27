Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ayvalık, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Ayvalık, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Ayvalık, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
€210,000
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
+905447795630 Vizyon@startkey.com.tr
Mir