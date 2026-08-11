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Offices for Sale in Atasehir, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Office 57 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Office 57 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 14
High-Yield Commercials in a Prime Location in İstanbul Ataşehir These offices and shops are …
$277,380
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Office 57 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Office 57 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 9
Investment Commercial Properties Near the Metro in Ataşehir, Istanbul The commercial propert…
$269,373
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