Apartments for sale in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey

5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 15
City View Apartments for sale Close to Goksu Park Etimesgut Ankara Stylish apartments are s…
€240,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€225,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€156,000
