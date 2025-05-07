Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Artvin
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Artvin, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: We present to your attention a spacious 4+1 apartment with an…
$231,336
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Artvin, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go