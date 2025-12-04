Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Duplex

Monthly rent of duplexes in Antalya, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Private Pools and Large Green Areas in Yeşilbayır, Döşemealtı The rental villa is…
$1,767
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go