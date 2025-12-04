Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
43
Muratpasa
12
Aksu
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/11
Sea View Rental Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is one of the most densely populated…
$400
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/12
2-Bedroom Rental Apartment with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in a Seafront Project in Antalya Th…
$2,593
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
2-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View for Rent in Alanya As one of Alanya’s most devel…
$825
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/12
2-Bedroom Apartment in Seafront Project in Konyaaltı Antalya The apartment is situated in a …
$2,710
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Realting.com
Go