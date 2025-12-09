Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Anamur
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Anamur, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 5 m² in Bozdogan, Turkey
Commercial property 5 m²
Bozdogan, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$89,62M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go