Residential properties for sale in Altintas, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Altintas
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Altintas, Turkey

;
apartments
14
15 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
101 elegant rooms located in three residential blocks and one hotel block on a plot of 13,96…
$377,964
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Antalya with our latest development in…
$210,147
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience luxury living in the extraordinarily well-designed apartments located in the pres…
$160,313
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$376,567
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Located in Antalya's emerging investment hub, Altıntas, these luxurious flats offer a perfec…
$147,812
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a high value investment project in Altıntas, Antalya, which includes 39 hotel apart…
$200,525
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a high-quality investment project in Altıntas, Antalya, which includes 39 hotel apa…
$200,525
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Invest in luxury hotel properties in Altıntas, the new residential and investment centre in …
$376,567
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
39 hotel apartments and 88 residential apartments. This luxury project, in partnership with …
$201,269
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover the allure of well-designed apartments in Altıntas, Aksu, one of Antalya's fastest-…
$198,798
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a high-value investment project in Altıntas, Antalya, featuring 39 hotel apartments…
$199,409
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
The stylish real estate is located in Altintas, a modern and rapidly developing area in the …
$203,573
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Located within a promising new residential hub in Antalya's sought-after Altıntas district, …
$211,811
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Invest in luxury with our hotel room concept properties in Altıntas, Antalya's emerging resi…
$380,082
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New premium residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage, Altıntaş, Turkey The …
$131,014
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go