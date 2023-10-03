Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
10
10 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We offer you an apartment of 1+0 by the sea in the area of Avsallar! The apartment is locate…
€118,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We present a furnished apartment of 1+0, located on the 1 floor in the complex of the Mahmut…
€71,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
In the area of Cleopatra for sale apartment layout 1+0, located on the 3 floor of a resident…
€115,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
€88,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
€139,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
We present to your attention an apartment-studio located on the ninth floor of the residenti…
€76,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
€83,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/12
Studio in Mahmutlar We present to your attention Studio 1+0 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€103,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/12
Furnished studio in Mahmutlar We are glad to present you a furnished studio in a cozy reside…
€77,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8
We present to your attention an apartment-studio located on the eighth floor of the resident…
€88,000

