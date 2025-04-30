Show property on map Show properties list
Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Aksu, Turkey

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
The project, built in Altintas, the developing region of Antalya, is a complex that is compl…
$443,291
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The complex is being built on a 36,000 m2 plot in Altintas, the developing region of Antalya…
$428,701
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$298,261
