Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Aksu, Turkey

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Condo 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 20
Antalya / Altıntaş – Modern Living, Ready for Delivery Antalya / Altıntaş – Modern Living…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go