Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Aksu, Turkey

penthouses
8
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
128
2 BHK
112
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Want to live in the most fashionable place in the city of Antalya and get the citizenship of…
$260,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 8
The new elite LCD CROSS Forces is under construction in the Altyntash, Antalya. Great invest…
$242,790
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go