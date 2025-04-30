Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Aksu, Turkey

penthouses
8
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
128
2 BHK
112
22 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$188,051
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Want to live in the most fashionable place in the city of Antalya and get the citizenship of…
$260,000
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The project is being built in Altintas, the developing region of Antalya. Altintas stands ou…
$236,377
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
The construction of the complex was completed in December 2023. Within the complex; swimming…
$157,354
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
3 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
50% down payment and 18 months interest-free installments! The project is located in Aksu/A…
$370,000
3 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee payment pl…
$260,000
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
The construction of the complex was completed in December 2023. Within the complex; swimming…
$121,592
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
Apartment Features: Air conditioning Thermosyphon Built-in set of 3 Dishwasher, Washin…
$128,746
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The project is located in Altintas, a developing region of Antalya. Built on a 5.315m2 plot,…
$217,435
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/7
APARTMENT FEATURES 1+1 Room Gross 45m2 Smart Home System Built-in 3-piece Large Balco…
$111,754
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 16
50% down payment and 18 months interest-free installments! The project is located in Aksu/A…
$1,000,000
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
The complex is being built in Aksu/Altintas, a developing area of Antalya, just 15 minutes f…
$270,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$299,410
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
The complex is located in Altintas, Antalya's new investment area. The complex consists of 3…
$116,952
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/9
APARTMENT FEATURES 3 Room Gross 78 m2 Net 65 m2 3 Daikin Air Conditioners Master Bath…
$114,353
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee   payme…
$150,000
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$298,261
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 8
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/9
APARTMENT FEATURES 3 Room Gross 78 m2 Net 65 m2 3 Daikin Air Conditioners Master Bath…
$194,921
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee payment pl…
$215,000
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
$160,000
