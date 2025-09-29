Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akseki
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Akseki, Turkey

Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Apartments for Sale Close to the Shopping Mall in Özgürlük Kepez Özgürlük is a neighbourhood…
$322,344
