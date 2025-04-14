Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akçakale
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Akçakale, Turkey

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Deniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Deniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
These newly available flats for sale in Mersin Tece are the perfect opportunity for those lo…
$78,589
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Deniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Deniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
These newly-built apartments in Mersin, located in the sought-after Tece area, offer a perfe…
$78,589
Leave a request
Apartment in Gulveren Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Gulveren Mahallesi, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gulveren Neighborhood, Antalya, within a mixed-use co…
$519,734
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes