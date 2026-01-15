Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Akçaabat, Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Osmanbaba, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Osmanbaba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 8/8
Duplex Apartment in a Two-Block Complex in Trabzon Akçaabat Söğütlü The duplex apartment is …
$394,232
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Akçaabat, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 17/17
Expansive Duplex Apartment in the Panorama 61 Project in Trabzon Akçaabat This elegant proje…
$394,232
