Houses for short term rent in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
3
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with direct access to the sea as part of Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum 5★An …
$2,250
per night
Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
5 bedroom villa in Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 738 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE RENTAL – OUR COMPANY IS THE SOLE AUTHORIZED AGENCY For detailed information and…
$240
per night
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
6 bedroom villa in Bodrum, Turkey
6 bedroom villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 6+1 in  Yalikavak  Minimum rental period 1 month. The villa is fully equipped for a co…
$1,158
per night
Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
