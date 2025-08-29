Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Adana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Adana, Turkey

Ceyhan
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
In the heart of Istanbul, turn your dreams into reality with this exceptional project. Offer…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Adana, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go