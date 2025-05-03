Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
1445
Thalang
7
78 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living and tropical serenity in Phuket. Comprising…
$154,832
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$2,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$448,204
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment! Income from 7%!This is a great place to stay permanently, as well as …
$186,766
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$172,306
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Indulge in the atmosphere of luxury and comfort with this stylish studio in an upcoming resi…
$119,019
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area.…
$612,696
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
We present you a unique residential complex  , located in a beautiful corner of Bang Tao on …
$106,428
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 394 m²
Floor 5/7
Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments in Phuket's first Iconic project! The r…
$2,45M
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/7
Investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!The Title Residencies Naiya…
$124,210
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ? Furniture Package ?‍? Fully Equipped Kitchen ?‍♂️ On-Site Com…
$231,719
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao. T…
$579,385
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walki…
$368,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailan…
$5,84M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/8
An excellent option for investment!Perfectly suited for both permanent residence and rental!…
$305,432
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area.…
$331,744
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao. T…
$280,142
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
Investment opportunity on Bang Tao Beach! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! I…
$458,165
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique offer for investment!Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all the necessary …
$1,30M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Luxury Studio Apartment Near Bang Tao Beach! Discover the epitome of luxury living in t…
$119,444
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sea Heaven is a luxury luxury investment condominium on the shores of Nai Ton Bay, designed …
$294,013
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Floor 3/3
Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical gree…
$2,70M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury in the Heart of Phuket's Beauty Nestled on a gentle slope with b…
$137,514
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a contemporary luxury condominium. The complex is fully furni…
$183,353
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of coastal elegance and modern living at this extraordinary residential…
$460,836
