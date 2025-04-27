Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
1445
Thalang
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
43 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thail…
$1,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Ph…
$293,860
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thail…
$188,696
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailan…
$689,653
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
$162,307
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, …
$139,866
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Th…
$104,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Tha…
$694,352
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand We offer functional ap…
$154,954
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
$601,865
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$197,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand All villas have s…
$1,15M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailan…
$5,84M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses…
$1,09M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand …
$874,956
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 7
Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, P…
$247,920
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, …
$250,134
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand We offer villas (three…
$656,254
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$2,32M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand The residence is a part of a large…
$720,584
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$139,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 1
New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury villas wi…
$1,14M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from…
$274,136
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand We offer modern comfortable furn…
$875,753
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket…
$134,439
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand We offer apartments w…
$826,589
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand We offer ap…
$993,139
Leave a request

Property types in Si Sunthon

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Si Sunthon, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go