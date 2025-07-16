Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Thailand
  Si Sunthon
  Residential
  Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Floor 4/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: Diamond Condominium Phuket is ideal for fami…
$923,078
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for:This premium beachfront project on the fi…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Floor 4/5
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's suitable for: Bright Phuket is ideal for those w…
$994,861
Leave a request
Tekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea: 1500 m, Income guarantee, Reliable developerAbout the complex:A unique complex a…
$677,082
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 433 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* For whom is suitable:The premium project on the first…
$2,21M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
new   elite project on the first line of Bangtao This project offers 141 residences 50 me…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate a …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Floor 4/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for:This premium beachfront project on the fi…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/5
Unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments surrounded by greenery and modern amen…
$442,238
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 829 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Luxury Kiara Reserve Residences C…
$3,24M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 503 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Maestro by Harmony is the perfect choice…
$963,959
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 3/6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Perfect for those who strive for a luxuri…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 7/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$536,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Floor 7/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it suits: The Diamond Condominium Phuket project is i…
$756,243
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Garrya Residences Phuket is perfect for f…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 832 m²
Floor 3/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$2,33M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those seeking luxur…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it suits: The Diamond Condominium Phuket project is i…
$628,112
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who value luxury and n…
$565,207
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 377 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for:This premium beachfront project on the fi…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$421,093
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 4/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$818,794
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$468,208
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$468,208
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate a …
$1,91M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$468,208
Leave a request

