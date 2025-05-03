Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Thailand
  Si Sunthon
  Residential
  Apartment
  Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
1445
Thalang
7
56 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
$158,086
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$165,737
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/7
UNIQUE OFFER - APARTMENTS IN A RECENTLY FINISHED NEW BUILDING DIRECTLY FROM THE DEVELOPER! …
$194,971
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$219,720
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$172,007
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/7
JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BRANDED RESIDENCES THE TITLE ARTRIO! ADDITIONAL DISCO…
$136,611
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/7
UNIQUE OFFER - APARTMENTS IN A RECENTLY FINISHED NEW BUILDING DIRECTLY FROM THE DEVELOPER! …
$152,025
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$278,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$230,453
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS! JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BR…
$571,188
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE POOL! Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments i…
$566,832
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$476,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
1 room studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$139,000
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
$586,072
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/7
JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BRANDED RESIDENCES THE TITLE ARTRIO! ADDITIONAL DISCO…
$262,593
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 7/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$536,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$280,432
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
Property types in Si Sunthon

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Si Sunthon, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
