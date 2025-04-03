  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phra Khanong Subdistrict

New buildings for sale in Phra Khanong Subdistrict

apartments
1
Apartment building RESIDENCE 38
Phra Khanong Subdistrict, Thailand
$594,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 37
A unique investment opportunity in a project offering exquisite luxury living in Bangkok! The apartments are furnished with: luxury kitchens and appliances from Miele and Blanco with hob and extractor hood, fully equipped bathrooms with Gessi, Axor and Toto sanitary ware including custom-ma…
DDA Real Estate
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
