  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pathum Wan District

New buildings for sale in Pathum Wan District

Pathum Wan Subdistrict
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex ROMM CONVENT
Residential complex ROMM CONVENT
Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€365,531
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Modern apartments in the very center of the city!Great option for investment!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!The complex is located near the Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station. ROMM Convent, this complex boasts an exceptional location on Soi Convent, in the same lane as St Joseph's Convent School and opposite BNH Hospital. Uniquely spacious rooms with high 3-meter ceilings enhance natural air movement.Residential amenities: community pool, jacuzzi, onsen, collaboration space, conference room, children's pool, barbecue area, library, reading room, living room, community garden, fitness, community gym, reception, lobby, cafe, security, video surveillance.Infrastructure: - restaurants and cafes; - shopping centers and shops; - school; - hospitals.Location: - Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station; - Silom complex, Silom park, Sala Daeng public area and Silom Edge are just a few minutes away; - BNH Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, 1 km; - Chulalongkorn University, 1.5 km; - Suvarnabhumi Airport, 35 km.We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the purchase of real estate for any request! Write or call, we will answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go