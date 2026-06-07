Residential complex AURA RA

The project in Zanzibar "Aura Ra", premium class, on the first coastline, only 100 meters from the ocean, we are building - the construction company MB HOMES!

In the popular location of the crystal clear beach Paget, which is known for a large number of kitesurfing schools. The complex will consist of 11 storey buildings in block A and 5 floors in block B. With an exquisite lounge area on the roof, having a panoramic view of 360 degrees, with recreation areas and a restaurant. The apartments will have high ceilings of three meters, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. The project presents 138 apartments in block A and 84 apartments in block B of different layouts, of which there are spacious studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments and penthouses, there are apartments with a Jacuzzi.



Complex infrastructure:

3 outdoor swimming pools;

water slides;

multicourt;

padel-tennis

gym;

coworking zone;

sauna, hammam;

yoga room;

underground parking;

restaurant

Roof lounge area;

receptionist

Concierge?

cinema.

All apartments are rented with a clean finish, with kitchen set and plumbing, it remains to choose furniture and appliances, with which our company will gladly help you and furnish the apartment "turnkey".



Payment plan: 40% first installment, 60% is provided interest-free installments until May 2027. When paying 100%, a 5% discount is provided.

You have a great opportunity to rent an apartment through our management company or independently, with passive income from 12-15% per annum. Zanzibar today has a high investment potential for real estate growth, over the past two years there has been an intensive development in the resort areas, and the demand for rent is more than the offers on the island!



Contact our company representative Zulfiya Alimov, we will gladly share with you our vision, experience in foreign investments, and tell you why Zanzibar was chosen for the construction of facilities. Send up-to-date information on prices and help with the choice.

The Aura Ra complex is an exclusive project under construction, more than 70% of the apartments have already been purchased by investors in this project. You still have a great opportunity to become the owner of a panoramic apartment by the ocean, with the best conditions!