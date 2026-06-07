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Residential complex AURA RA

Bwejuu, Tanzania
from
$83,000
VAT
from
$1,550/m²
06/06/2026
$83,000
06/06/2026
$83
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ID: 37944
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Tanzania
  • State
    Zanzibar
  • Region
    Kusini
  • Village
    Bwejuu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

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Русский Русский

The project in Zanzibar "Aura Ra", premium class, on the first coastline, only 100 meters from the ocean, we are building - the construction company MB HOMES!
In the popular location of the crystal clear beach Paget, which is known for a large number of kitesurfing schools. The complex will consist of 11 storey buildings in block A and 5 floors in block B. With an exquisite lounge area on the roof, having a panoramic view of 360 degrees, with recreation areas and a restaurant. The apartments will have high ceilings of three meters, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. The project presents 138 apartments in block A and 84 apartments in block B of different layouts, of which there are spacious studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments and penthouses, there are apartments with a Jacuzzi.


Complex infrastructure:

  • 3 outdoor swimming pools;
  • water slides;
  • multicourt;
  • padel-tennis
  • gym;
  • coworking zone;
  • sauna, hammam;
  • yoga room;
  • underground parking;
  • restaurant
  • Roof lounge area;
  • receptionist
  • Concierge?
  • cinema.

All apartments are rented with a clean finish, with kitchen set and plumbing, it remains to choose furniture and appliances, with which our company will gladly help you and furnish the apartment "turnkey".


Payment plan: 40% first installment, 60% is provided interest-free installments until May 2027. When paying 100%, a 5% discount is provided.

You have a great opportunity to rent an apartment through our management company or independently, with passive income from 12-15% per annum. Zanzibar today has a high investment potential for real estate growth, over the past two years there has been an intensive development in the resort areas, and the demand for rent is more than the offers on the island!


Contact our company representative Zulfiya Alimov, we will gladly share with you our vision, experience in foreign investments, and tell you why Zanzibar was chosen for the construction of facilities. Send up-to-date information on prices and help with the choice.

The Aura Ra complex is an exclusive project under construction, more than 70% of the apartments have already been purchased by investors in this project. You still have a great opportunity to become the owner of a panoramic apartment by the ocean, with the best conditions!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², USD 1,616
Apartment price, USD 118,000

Location on the map

Bwejuu, Tanzania
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Residential complex AURA RA
Bwejuu, Tanzania
from
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VAT
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Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the area of Paget (South-East of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for recreation, kite and diving.The beach is a 2-minu…
Developer
MBHomes
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MBHomes
Languages
Русский
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