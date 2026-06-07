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Residential complex AURA PARK

Bwejuu, Tanzania
from
$90,000
VAT
from
$2,000/m²
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ID: 37945
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Tanzania
  • State
    Zanzibar
  • Region
    Kusini
  • Village
    Bwejuu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

At AURA Park, you don’t just buy an apartment in Zanzibar, you invest in a lifestyle that will bring you joy and income. Our project is created with all warmth and soul, filled with premium comfort and care for you. An architectural object based on symmetry, openness and visual balance, with a direct view of the Indian Ocean!

Why is Aura Park an unquestionable choice?

1. Great location:

The first coastline in the picturesque area of Paje, with its own beach, and an Infinity pool on the sea water pier! In the location of Paje reigns European Vaib, with atmospheric restaurants and cozy cafes. It is the center of attraction of the beach, and surf culture. Snow-white beaches, clear blue water of the Indian Ocean, developed tourist infrastructure create a stable demand for rent.

2. Infrastructure 5* rest:

If you want to buy an apartment in Zanzibar, then it is best to choose a complex with its own separate ecosystem, where you do not need to think about anything, only relax and enjoy life with beautiful views! Aura Park, created by our company MB Homes, is perfectly suited for this purpose. And most importantly, this approach brings the maximum passive income from renting.

What we got:

• Own beach and pier;

• Infinity pool on the 7th floor;

• Pool with sea water on the pier;

• Water park;

• Elegant restaurant and cafe;

• Spa-center, hammam, sauna;

• Cinema;

• Coworking;

• Reception, cleaning and laundry services;

• Padel court, tennis court;

• Walking, park and barbecue areas;

• The gym;

• Playground and playroom;

• Underground parking;

• Security and video surveillance 24/7.

3. Plans for all preferences:

A variety of plans for any life purpose: rent, personal accommodation, investment or rest. The complex features Studios from 40 m2 to 70 m2, apartments with a separate bedroom 1+1 from 51m2 to 73m2, with two bedrooms from 89 m2 to 108 m2, Lofts from 110m2 to 204m2 and Royal Penthouses from 222m2 to 786m2 with magnificent terraces and rooftop pools. All apartments in the complex Aura Park offer magnificent views! You can choose an apartment with a direct view of the ocean, or overlooking the side of the island, where there will be a swimming pool and park, as well as beautiful sunsets. Write to Zulfie, a representative of MB Homes, she will always advise you on the best apartment for your request, and will choose the best option available.

4. Terms of payment:

Aura Park - The first installment is only 40%, 60% in installments quarterly, every three months, until the completion of construction - until December 30, 2029. Interest-free installments! With full payment, we provide a 100% discount of 5%. The price includes foreign tax, clean finish, lighting, air conditioning, plumbing and kitchen set.

5. Your rent is our concern!

You can rent your apartment yourself or delegate it to our management company. In the latter case, the conditions are as follows: 80% of the profit remains with you, 20% with the company. We confidently declare that you can expect income from 15% per annum and above. The resort is actively developing, the project is located in one of the most popular locations among many kitesurfing schools, and on the first coastline with panoramic views of the ocean.

6. Full support of the transaction:

We support the investor from start to finish! We help with paperwork. We also organize a trip to the facilities. In our projects, you can get a residence permit in Zanzibar if you buy real estate worth $100,000 or more. We conclude contracts both online and offline, providing full support at each stage. We will tell you about all the details and make sure that you do not worry about anything and feel safe!

We are building not just housing, but an entire ecosystem for a comfortable life and profitable investment. If you want to buy property in Zanzibar, Aura Park is your opportunity to invest in a future that will meet all expectations. Up-to-date information on the cost, check with the representative of the company MB Homes Zulfie Alimova, will help you with the choice of apartment, drawing up a payment plan and accompany you on all issues. Discover a new reality - May your life be filled with bright emotions with us!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.0
Price per m², USD 2,250
Apartment price, USD 90,000

Location on the map

Bwejuu, Tanzania
Education

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Residential complex AURA PARK
Bwejuu, Tanzania
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Developer
MBHomes
Languages
Русский
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🌴 Exclusive apartment in Zanzibar - 100 meters to the ocean🗝️ Unique apartment of a modern residential complex. 🌊 Only 100 meters to the ocean - 2 minutes walk to the snow-white beach. 🏊 Direct access to the pool and green area.📍 Description of the site:Location: Zanzibar, resort areaFloor: …
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