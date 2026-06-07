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MB HOMES

Old Customs House, 2nd Floor, Mizingani Rd, Zanzibar, Tanzania
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
zanzibarmbinvest.ru/
Working time
Closed now
About the developer

Construction company MB Homes was founded in 2020. Behind our team stands 20 years of successful work in the real estate sector. We have deep knowledge and experience that allow us to effectively implement projects in the field of resort real estate.

In 2020, realizing the potential and opportunities of the market, we took a step towards independence and created MB Homes. We understand the needs of our customers and strive to open new horizons in the most promising locations. We are pleased to present our projects in the rapidly developing Zanzibar. Our projects in Zanzibar include The Eyes of Zanzibar on Nungwi Beach, Aura Ra on Paje Beach, and the newest Aura Park on Paje Beach.

Services

Construction, development, investment projects. Property management and rental. Selling residential property. Legal support at all stages of the purchase. Assistance in obtaining a residence permit.

My partners
1 agent
Our agents in Tanzania
Zulfiia Alimova
Zulfiia Alimova
4 properties
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