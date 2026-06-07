About the developer

Construction company MB Homes was founded in 2020. Behind our team stands 20 years of successful work in the real estate sector. We have deep knowledge and experience that allow us to effectively implement projects in the field of resort real estate.

In 2020, realizing the potential and opportunities of the market, we took a step towards independence and created MB Homes. We understand the needs of our customers and strive to open new horizons in the most promising locations. We are pleased to present our projects in the rapidly developing Zanzibar. Our projects in Zanzibar include The Eyes of Zanzibar on Nungwi Beach, Aura Ra on Paje Beach, and the newest Aura Park on Paje Beach.