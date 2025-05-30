Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vilassar de Mar
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vilassar de Mar, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vilassar de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vilassar de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
In the town of Vilassar de Mar on the coast of Maresme. Located 25 km from the center of Bar…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go