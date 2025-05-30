Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vilanova i la Geltru
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 496 m²
Detached house in Villanueva y la Geltru on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 496 square m…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go